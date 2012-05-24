* Savings from Temple-Inland deal now seen at $400 mln
* Sees EBITDA at $5.1 bln within three to four years
* Shares fractionally lower
NEW YORK, May 24 International Paper Co,
which acquired rival packaging maker Temple-Inland Inc in
February for $3.7 billion, said on Thursday it had raised its
cost-savings target from the deal by a third, to $400 million
over the first two years.
IP originally said it expected to save $300 million.
The company is now targeting earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $5.1 billion
annually within three to four years, up from $3.7 billion in
2011, Chief Executive John Faraci told IP's investor day in New
York.
The increase will be driven largely by the Temple-Inland
deal and cost-cutting, but emerging markets will contribute
about $450 million of the total.
Mark Sutton, the head of IP's industrial packaging business,
said that unit was targeting EBITDA of $2.4 billion annually
within three to four years, up 50 percent from the 2011 level.
IP shares were down 6 cents at $29.73 in afternoon trade on
the New York Stock Exchange.