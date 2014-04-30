UPDATE 1-China's net-gold imports via Hong Kong more than doubles in March
April 25 China's net-gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong more than doubled month-on-month in March, data showed on Tuesday.
April 30 International Paper Co, the largest North American producer of corrugated shipping boxes, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to charges to close an Alabama paper mill.
The company had a first-quarter net loss of $95 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with net income of $318 million, or 71 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue fell 1 percent to $7.01 billion.
IP said in January it would close its Courtland, Alabama, mill, and took a $495 million first-quarter charge. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
JOHANNESBURG, April 25 Sibanye Gold's shareholders on Tuesday approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio.