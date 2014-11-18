Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
Nov 18 International Personal Finance Plc
* Possible offer for MCB Finance Group Plc
* Confirms formal approach to MCB for possible cash offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of mcb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.