BRIEF-Fibra Prologis reports Q1 2017 earnings results
* Fibra Prologis announces first quarter 2017 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 International Personal Finance Plc :
* Is pleased to announce that it has completed a new 300 mln euro (250 mln stg equivalent) 5.75 pct 7 year Eurobond issue due 2021
* Has bought back 168.3 mln euros (140.2 mln stg equivalent) of its existing 11.5 pct Eurobonds due 2015, at a price of 113.5
* Buy-back is expected to result in an exceptional cost of approximately 20 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fibra Prologis announces first quarter 2017 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ascott residence trust's (ascott reit) revenue for 1q 2017 grew 5% to s$111.3 million