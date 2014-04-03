April 3 International Personal Finance Plc :

* Is pleased to announce that it has completed a new 300 mln euro (250 mln stg equivalent) 5.75 pct 7 year Eurobond issue due 2021

* Has bought back 168.3 mln euros (140.2 mln stg equivalent) of its existing 11.5 pct Eurobonds due 2015, at a price of 113.5

* Buy-back is expected to result in an exceptional cost of approximately 20 mln stg