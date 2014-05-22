May 22 International Personal Finance Plc
:
* Agreement to issue euro medium term notes
* Have agreed to issue euro bonds in an amount of eur
40,000,000 (c 33 mln stg) with a maturity of 4 years and a fixed
coupon of 4.25 pct
* Are to be issued under our existing euro medium-term note
programme, and final settlement is scheduled for 23 May 2014
* Has also agreed to repurchase eur 21,912,000 of 11.5 pct
guaranteed notes due 6 August 2015
* This is expected to result in an exceptional cost of
around 2.4 mln stg
* Eur 34.8 mln (29.0 mln stg equivalent) of eurobonds remain
outstanding
