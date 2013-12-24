Dec 24 International Personal Finance PLC : * Polish Office of Consumer Protection and Competition subjected co to a fine of about 2.4 mln stg * Planning to appeal the decision, deadline for doing so is 7th January 2014 * Decision will go through court appeal, likely to be few months before final ruling is received * Polish office of consumer protection and competition said calculation April leads to infringement of consumer interests * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here