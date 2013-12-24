RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
Dec 24 International Personal Finance PLC : * Polish Office of Consumer Protection and Competition subjected co to a fine of about 2.4 mln stg * Planning to appeal the decision, deadline for doing so is 7th January 2014 * Decision will go through court appeal, likely to be few months before final ruling is received * Polish office of consumer protection and competition said calculation April leads to infringement of consumer interests * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
* Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: