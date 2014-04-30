BRIEF-Orient Securities's Q1 net profit up 99.55 pct y/y
April 25 Orient Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 99.55 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oHHrSj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 30 International Personal Finance Plc reported a 39.6 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit after issuing more loans, particularly in Poland and Lithuania.
The company said underlying pretax profit rose to 12.7 million pounds ($21.39 million) in the first quarter from 9.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 9.7 percent to 194.9 million pounds. Total credit issued rose 11.0 percent to 258.3 million pounds.
Reported profit from Poland and Lithuania, the lender's biggest market, rose nearly 53 percent to 7.8 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
April 25 Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Inc reported a 15.3 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower spending by customers in the Gulf of Mexico and pricing pressure in markets outside North America.