LONDON, April 4 International Power has
rejected a 6 billion pound ($9.6 billion) approach by French
utility GDF Suez to buy the 30 percent of the British
electricity producer it does not already own.
"The members of the Independent Committee have unanimously
concluded that the indicative proposal of 390 pence per share
undervalues IPR," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Accordingly GDFS has been notified that the Independent
Committee is unable to accept the indicative proposal."
International Power's independent non-executive directors
also noted in a brief, three-paragraph statement that GDF is
"generally restricted from making a takeover offer" for it
before Aug. 3, 2012, unless it has their backing.
GDF's preliminary approach announced last week valued
International Power at 19.9 billion pounds but at 390 pence a
share was only slightly above where the stock had already been
trading.