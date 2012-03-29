PARIS, March 29 France's GDF Suez said
it would aim to keep the "A" rating on its debt and could
increase disposals if it goes ahead with a plan to buy the
remaining 30 percent in UK electricity producer International
Power it does not already own.
"GDF Suez would consequently consider a revision upwards of
its current disposal plans," it said in a statement on Thursday,
adding that its top two shareholders supported its proposal to
take full control of the British firm.
International Power said in a statement earlier on Thursday
that GDF had proposed to pay 390 pence a share for the remaining
30 percent of the company, or 6 billion pounds ($9.5 billion).
"A full merger of International Power and GDF Suez would
provide significant benefits to both businesses and enable
International Power to achieve its growth strategy more quickly
and with greater certainty than under the existing structure,"
GDF said.
This included increasing its presence in emerging markets to
accelerate growth and boosting access to capital for projects in
those fast-growing markets, GDF said.