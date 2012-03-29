PARIS, March 29 France's GDF Suez said it would aim to keep the "A" rating on its debt and could increase disposals if it goes ahead with a plan to buy the remaining 30 percent in UK electricity producer International Power it does not already own.

"GDF Suez would consequently consider a revision upwards of its current disposal plans," it said in a statement on Thursday, adding that its top two shareholders supported its proposal to take full control of the British firm.

International Power said in a statement earlier on Thursday that GDF had proposed to pay 390 pence a share for the remaining 30 percent of the company, or 6 billion pounds ($9.5 billion).

"A full merger of International Power and GDF Suez would provide significant benefits to both businesses and enable International Power to achieve its growth strategy more quickly and with greater certainty than under the existing structure," GDF said.

This included increasing its presence in emerging markets to accelerate growth and boosting access to capital for projects in those fast-growing markets, GDF said.