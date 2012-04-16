* Offer values IPR at 21.3 bln stg, or 418p per share
* Deal will give GDF further access to fast-growing markets
* GDF sees deal adding to earnings
By Caroline Jacobs and Adveith Nair
PARIS/LONDON, April 16 French utility GDF Suez
took full control of Britain's International Power
on Monday through a sweetened offer of 6.4 billion
pounds ($10.2 billion), leaving the world's biggest independent
power producer better placed to win contracts in fast-growing
emerging markets.
The deal comes a few weeks after IPR turned down an earlier
offer GDF Suez had made to buy out the remaining 30 percent of
the company it did not already own, saying it was too low.
In order to finance the deal, GDF said it would tap bank
lenders and sell an additional 3 billion euros worth of assets
located primarily in mature markets, on top of 10 billion euros
in assets it had originally planned to sell by 2013.
Banking sources said GDF was raising a new 6 billion euro
syndicated loan facility, arranged by the company itself, from
its relationship lenders. The company declined to comment.
GDF Suez conducted the acquisition in two stages, keen to
prevent its debt from increasing too significantly and to
preserve its A credit rating. It has completed two thirds of its
earlier asset disposal plan.
It estimated that increased profit contributions from the
takeover would lift its earnings by as much 9 percent to 4.2
billion euros.
Greater competition and regulation in mature energy markets
in Europe, bogged down by the economic crisis, have steered GDF
Suez's focus to developing markets where energy needs are
growing fast.
The International Energy Agency forecasts overall energy
demand to grow by 40 pct between 2009-2035, the bulk of which is
seen outside industrialised nations.
The purchase of IPR will boost GDF Suez' presence in regions
where energy demand is growing, such as South America, the
Middle East, South-East Asia and Australia, and buying out the
remaining stake will simplify the group's structure.
The IPR acquisition in 2010 added 35 gigawatts in
electricity production capacity worldwide, or the equivalent of
35 small nuclear reactors, to a total of 117 GW today at GDF
Suez.
Some 15 GW are currently being built and International
Power's pipeline of large projects is expected to deliver a
contribution to earnings between 2014 and 2017.
The 418 pence per share offer, at a 7 percent premium to an
earlier approach by GDF, values IPR at about 21.3 billion pounds
($33.8 billion).
GDF said the offer valued the entire issued and to be issued
share capital of IPR at about 22.8 billion pounds, assuming full
conversion of IPR's Convertible Bonds and exercise of share
options.
In the medium term, GDF intends to increase its guidance for
investments in fast growing markets to 40 to 50 percent of the
total, up from 30 percent now, helping the group with its target
to build 90 MW in installed capacity out of Europe by 2016.
"It represents a significant shift in GDF Suez and to a
certain extend a change of identity," the group's Chief
Executive Officer Gerard Mestrallet told a news conference.
Analysts have said a deal would make good strategic sense
for GDF given IPR's strong growth prospects.
IPR said the offer, which will also see its shareholders
getting a 6.6 euro cent dividend, was attractive, given the
company's position in international power generation markets and
its growth potential.
The company had earlier this month rejected a 390 pence per
share preliminary approach by GDF that valued the company at
19.9 billion pounds, calling it too low.
IPR shares were up 3.3 percent at 417.2 pence in London,
while GDF added 5 percent in Paris to 18.85 euros at 1321 GMT,
outperforming a 2 percent rise in the wider utilities index
.
"We had thought that there would be an agreed offer at a
level closer to our previous price target of 417 pence or
fractionally higher and the recommended offer is neatly within
this ballpark," Angelos Anastasiou, analyst at Investec wrote in
a research note.
GDF completed its acquisition of 70 percent of IPR in
February 2011, creating the world's largest independent power
producer. At the time it agreed not to bid for the remaining
shares for 18 months, a lock-up which expires in August.
GDF Suez can buy out the remaining stake sooner with the
agreement of the British group's independent non-executive
directors.