LONDON, Feb 8 International Power reported a higher full-year profit helped by continued strength in its international markets, and said it was on track for more growth in 2012

The company said on Wednesday contributions from new plants that became operational late last year, together with new capacity expected to come on line during 2012 would drive growth in 2012.

It, however, warned that its target of delivering core earnings of 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from projects under construction in 2013 could prove challenging without a recovery in prices for hydro generation in Brazil.

For 2011, the company, 70 percent owned by French utility GDF Suez, said adjusted current operating income rose 9 percent to 3.1 billion euros.

Underlying earnings per share rose 11 percent to 27.6 euro cents, ahead of consensus estimates of 27.2 euro cents, according to a company supplied poll of 14 analysts.

Operating income in Latin America rose 18 percent to 1.3 billion euros, while that in North America rose 45 percent to 575 million euros, helping offset weakness in Europe and Britain.

International Power was bought by GDF Suez to create the world's largest independent power producer. The deal, announced in 2010, was completed last February.

Shares in International Power closed at 342.7 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at about 17.4 billion pounds ($27.6 billion).