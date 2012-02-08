New Zealand shares post small gain; Australia closed
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
LONDON, FEB 8 - LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - International Power PLC : * Auto alert - International Power plc FY underlying EPS 0.276 EUR versus 0.249 EUR year ago * Adjusted current operating income2 E3,055 million (2010: E2,810 million) * Revenue E16,502 million (2010: E15,950 million) - up 3% * Full year dividend of 11.0 euro cents proposed * Confident of delivering further growth in 2012 * Level of growth will be impacted by contracts rolling off in north america,fewer expected lng diversions
June 12 New Zealand shares eked out minor gains in subdued trade on Monday, bolstered by strength in consumer and utilities sectors, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday.
* April core orders -3.1 pct m/m vs forecast -1.3 pct * Core orders +2.7 pct yr/yr in April vs forecast +6.3 pct * Capex in gradual pick-up, crucial for virtuous growth * Machinery orders hold firm, centring on manufacturers -govt (Adds government official, detail) By Tetsushi Kajimoto TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in April, casting doubt on the strength of companies' capital spending and adding to concerns about the c