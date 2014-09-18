Sept 18 International Public Partnerships Ltd
:
* Ofgem announcement on Lincs offshore transmission cable
investment
* Investment is now expected to be made in November 2014 and
would be company's fifth OFTO project
* Will take no exposure to electricity production or price
risk
* Will be paid via a pre-agreed, availability-based revenue
stream over 20 years which is fully linked to UK inflation (rpi)
* Transmission capital partners expects to invest
approximately 170 million stg in project which links 270MW
Lincolnshire wind farm to national grid via 100km of subsea
cables
* Details of project will be announced at time of investment
being made
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: