Aug 22 Semiconductor maker International
Rectifier Corp posted a quarterly loss and forecast
first-quarter revenue well below analysts' expectations on
slowing demand for its power management chips.
Shares of the company, which also announced cost cuts and
the closure of a plant, were down 8 percent at $17 in trading
after the bell.
The company, whose chips are used in a wide array of
products ranging from computers to cars, expects first-quarter
revenue to be between $235 million and $250 million.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $274.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it would take steps to lower its operating
costs to cope with slowing sales.
It plans to close its El Segundo, California, fabrication
facility and resize its Newport, Wales, facility. It expects to
save about $30 million in expenses every year as a result of the
cost cuts.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a loss of $68.2
million, or 99 cents per share, compared with a profit of $39.6
million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said it incurred 81 cents per share in charges
in the fourth quarter, a bulk of which was from a $69.4 million
goodwill impairment charge.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $269.7 million.
Analysts were expecting a loss of 15 cents per share on
revenue of $261.9 million.
Shares of the El Segundo, California-based company closed at
$18.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.