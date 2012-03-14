March 14 Shipping company International
Shipholding Corp said it would sell two of its vessels
for $73.9 million to Norwegian Car Carriers ASA to
repay debt.
International Shipholding, which provides specialized
vessels for transporting cargo, will sell two of its pure car
truck carriers -- used to transport vehicles such as cars and
construction machinery.
The company, which has a fleet of 38 vessels, expects to
report a gain of about $3.5 million from the deal in the first
quarter.
Proceeds from the deal will be used to pay down a debt of
about $35 million and help it pursue "accretive growth
opportunities," the company said.
The Mobile, Alabama-based company's shares, which have
gained 17 percent in value in the last three months, were
trading at $21.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.