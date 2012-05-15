May 15 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd
said Chief Executive James Komadina resigned for
personal reasons.
On an interim basis, International Tower Hill Mines will be
supervised by an executive committee consisting of Chairman Don
Ewigleben and former CEO Jeffrey Pontius.
The gold explorer said it has started looking for a new CEO.
The company also said it will undertake a review of its
Livengood Project in Alaska "to optimize available development
alternatives," including infrastructure and financing options.
International Tower Hill will also revise its 2012 work
program to fit within its current financial position, the
company said in a statement.
The company's shares closed at C$3.26 on Monday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.