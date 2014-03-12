LONDON, March 12 The inventor of the world wide
web, Tim Berners-Lee, called on Wednesday for bill of rights to
protect freedom of speech on the Internet and users' rights
after leaks about government surveillance of online activity.
Exactly 25 years since the London-born computer scientist
invented the web, Berners-Lee said there was a need for a
charter like England's historic Magna Carta to help guarantee
fundamental principles online.
Web privacy and freedom have come under scrutiny since
former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden
last year leaked a raft of secret documents revealing a vast
U.S. government system for monitoring phone and Internet data.
Accusations that NSA was mining personal data of users of
Google, Facebook, Skype and other U.S. companies
prompted President Barack Obama to announce reforms in January
to scale back the NSA programme and ban eavesdropping on the
leaders of close friends and allies of the United States.
Berners-Lee said it was time for a communal decision as he
warned that growing surveillance and censorship, in countries
such as China, threatened the future of democracy.
"Are we going to continue on the road and just allow the
governments to do more and more and more control - more and more
surveillance?" he told BBC Radio on Wednesday.
"Or are we going to set up something like a Magna Carta for
the world wide web and say, actually, now it's so important, so
much part of our lives, that it becomes on a level with human
rights?" he said, referring to the 1215 English charter.
While acknowledging the state needed the power to tackle
criminals using the Internet, he has called for greater
oversight over spy agencies such Britain's GCHQ and the NSA, and
over any organisations collecting data on private individuals.
He has previously spoken in support of Snowden, saying his
actions were "in the public interest".
Berners-Lee and the World Wide Web Consortium, a global
community with a mission to lead the web to its full potential,
have launched a year of action for a campaign called the Web We
Want, urging people to push for an Internet "bill of rights" for
every country.
"Our rights are being infringed more and more on every side,
and the danger is that we get used to it. So I want to use the
25th anniversary for us all to do that, to take the web back
into our own hands and define the web we want for the next 25
years," he told the Guardian newspaper.