* Inflation hits Brazil's ecommerce industry

* Emerging middle class more sensitive to prices and credit

* Industry still attractive due to low Internet penetration

By Esteban Israel

SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazilian ecommerce executives used to laugh when asked about the stagnation of Latin America's biggest economy. Not anymore.

With inflation eroding consumption in this nation of 194 million people, the economy is casting a shadow over a once-hyped market that recently attracted Amazon, Facebook, Twitter and Netflix.

In some ways, the ecommerce slowdown can be traced to Brazil's recent success in the sector. The emerging middle class that helped ecommerce in Brazil grow over 20 percent a year for the last five years is making the $11 billion industry more vulnerable to the volatility of the real economy, potentially moderating the appetite of investors and venture capital funds.

Unlike a decade ago, when only wealthier Brazilians had computers and credit cards to make purchases online, the new masses of Internet consumers are more sensitive to price increases and the rising cost of credit.

"The ecommerce consumer is a little more cautious," said Nuno Fuoto, an economist with the São Paulo-based business school Fundação Instituto de Administração (FIA). "Inflation is affecting income and the loss of purchasing power is having an impact on sales."

A recent survey coordinated by Fouto showed that in São Paulo, Brazil's biggest and wealthiest city, planned online purchases fell to their lowest level in five years in the second quarter of 2013. The number of people planning to buy online between April and June dropped to 76.5 percent from 85.8 percent in the same period last year.

Some executives sound skeptical about a 25 percent growth projection for the country's ecommerce industry this year, which would amount to a record $14 billion in sales.

"It is too optimistic. I don't see that growth happening," said the director of ecommerce for a Brazilian company leader in its segment. "The industry is being affected by these not so favorable dynamics of consumption."

One of the biggest headaches are rising prices. Annual inflation in March pierced the government's 6.5 percent target ceiling, sounding alarm bells in a country still traumatized by memories of hyperinflation a couple of decades ago.

Inflation is starting to take a toll on retail sales, which dropped in February for the first time in a decade - further weakening one of the few drivers of growth in Latin America's biggest economy.

The spike in consumer prices led the central bank to raise its benchmark lending rate last week from an all-time low, the start of a tightening cycle that will increase the cost of the credit used in more than 70 percent of online purchases in Brazil.

The FIA study projects steep drops in online consumer spending in the second quarter of 2013 compared to the same period a year earlier - 24.4 percent for appliances, 34.1 percent for electronics, 16.1 percent for computers and 22.9 percent for cell phones.

The ecommerce industry has already given up part of its margins by cutting online prices by 6.13 percent in the year through February, according to a poll by the Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas and the price-comparison site Buscapé.

OPPORTUNITY STILL THERE

Despite the slowdown, many economists remain bullish on Brazil. A bulging middle class, combined with an Internet penetration of just 44 percent - half that of the United States - suggest a good outlook in the mid- and long-term.

The drop in planned spending "is the first indicator showing that sentiment is cooling," said Pedro Guasti, director of the research firm E-bit in São Paulo, "but it is still early to say this has impacted ecommerce."

The brisk growth of online commerce is the consequence of an economic boom that lifted some 30 million Brazilians out of poverty over the last decade and turned them into consumers. According to E-bit, over 10 million Brazilians made their first online purchase in 2012 and half of them belonged to the emerging middle class.

With unemployment and interest rates near record lows, Brazilians continued their shopping spree last year, even as the economy as a whole expanded a disappointing 0.9 percent.

Industry executives say Brazil's ecommerce is poised to slow down as the market matures but the fundamentals remain positive.

"The economy is slower," said Guilherme Ribenboim, country manager of Twitter, one of the latest global brands to launch an operation in Brazil. "But with Internet penetration still low and an expanding middle class, the opportunity is still there."