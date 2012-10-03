By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 3 The company that makes fan
websites for such tween favorites as Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez
and Rihanna has agreed to pay $1 million to settle charges that
it illegally collected data about more than 100,000 children.
The Federal Trade Commission, in a complaint filed in a New
York district court on Tuesday, had accused Artist Arena LLC of
failing to get parental consent before collecting data like
names and email addresses of children.
FTC spokeswoman Claudia Bourne Farrell said the company
agreed to settle for $1 million. The settlement must be approved
by a judge, she added.
The company maintained the websites RihannaNow.com,
DemiLovatoFanClub.net, BieberFever.com and SelenaGomez.com, and
improperly collected data from an estimated 101,000 children
aged 12 and under, according to the FTC complaint.
Under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA),
websites are required to give special treatment to children aged
12 or younger. Sites must get parental permission before
collecting information about the children.
The FTC is in the process of updating the rules to further
restrict companies and Web sites that target youths or are
geared to young audiences.
Artist Arena did not return emails requesting comment.