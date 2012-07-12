By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, July 12 New York tech incubator
Betaworks acquired the website Digg on Thursday in a deal that
included the remaining brand assets, a humble close to what was
once a celebrated online property that heralded the social media
era.
Launched in 2004 by then 27-year old Kevin Rose, Digg rose
to prominence as an aggregator of online content, becoming at
one point one of the more highly-trafficked stops on the
Internet. The site let users vote up - or "Digg" - links, an
early precursor to how Facebook and Twitter help spread
"viral" content today.
The deal was worth just $500,000, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
The sale came after the majority of Digg's engineering staff
left in May for Social Code, a subsidiary of The Washington Post
Co.
"Over the last few months, we've considered many options of
where Digg could go, and frankly many of them could not live up
to the reason Digg was invented in the first place -- to
discover the best stuff on the web," Digg Chief Executive Matt
Williams said in a blog post. "We wanted to find a way to take
Digg back to its startup roots."
Digg's website will continue to exist, and Betaworks will
soon launch a new "cloud-based version of Digg" to complement
its current offerings, Williams wrote.
Still, Thursday's acquisition drew the curtains on a
start-up once feted in Silicon Valley.
The company raised a total of $45 million in funding from
established venture capital firms like Greylock Partners. In
2006, Rose starred on a well-known BusinessWeek magazine cover,
flashing his thumbs next to the headline: "How This Kid Made $60
Million In 18 Months."