By Julia Fioretti
| BRUSSELS, June 26
BRUSSELS, June 26 Social media giants Facebook
, Google's YouTube, Twitter and
Microsoft said on Monday they were forming a global
working group to combine their efforts to remove terrorist
content from their platforms.
Responding to pressure from governments in Europe and the
United States after a spate of militant attacks, the companies
said they will share technical solutions for removing terrorist
content, commission research to inform their counter-speech
efforts and work more with counter-terrorism experts.
The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism "will
formalise and structure existing and future areas of
collaboration between our companies and foster cooperation with
smaller tech companies, civil society groups and academics,
governments and supra-national bodies such as the EU and the
UN," the companies said in a statement.
The move comes on the heels of last week's call from
European heads of state for tech firms to establish an industry
forum and develop new technology and tools to improve the
automatic detection and removal of extremist content.
The political pressure on the companies has raised the
prospect of new legislation at EU level, but so far only Germany
has proposed a law fining social media networks up to 50 million
euros ($56 million) if they fail to remove hateful postings
quickly. The lower house of the German parliament is expected to
vote on the law this week.
The companies will seek to improve technical work such as a
database created in December to share unique digital
fingerprints they automatically assign to videos or photos of
extremist content.
They will also exchange best practices on content detection
techniques using machine learning as well as define "standard
transparency reporting methods for terrorist content removals."
Earlier this month Facebook opened up about its efforts to
remove terrorism content in response to criticism from
politicians that tech giants are not doing enough to stop
militant groups using their platforms for propaganda and
recruiting.
Google announced additional measures to identify and remove
terrorist or violent extremist content on its video-sharing
platform YouTube shortly thereafter.
The social media firms said they would work with smaller
companies to help them tackle extremist content and
organisations such as the Center for Strategic and International
Studies to work on ways to counter online extremism and hate.
All four companies have initiatives to counter online hate
speech and will use the forum to improve their efforts and train
civil society organisations engaged in similar work.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by David Evans)