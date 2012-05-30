* U.S. to participate in telecom treaty talks in December
* Some nations want to assert more control over Internet
* Proposals could harm U.S. companies, raise consumer costs
* House Commerce panel to explore topic on Thursday
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. lawmakers will delve on
Thursday into an international debate on whether to hand more
control of the Internet to the United Nations, a move many fear
would turn it into a political bargaining chip for censorship
and global taxes on Web companies.
U.S. government officials are gearing up for a December
meeting in Dubai where delegations from 193 countries will
discuss whether the UN should have more say over how the
Internet is organized and controlled.
Critics say that, under such a regime, each nation
regardless of size has one vote, which could give China, Russia,
Iran, Saudi Arabia and other countries greater ability to
isolate their populations and silence political dissidents.
"What proponents of Internet freedom do or don't do between
now and then will determine the fate of the Net, affect global
economic growth and determine whether political liberty can
proliferate," Robert McDowell, a Republican commissioner on the
Federal Communications Commission, said in testimony prepared
for Thursday's hearing.
A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee is holding the
hearing in what will be one of the highest-profile airings so
far in the United States on the coming debate at the World
Conference on International Telecommunications (WCIT) in
December.
The U.S. government is trying to drum up support, both
domestically and internationally, to preserve a decentralized
Internet.
Obama administration officials held a closed-door meeting a
few weeks ago at the White House with representatives from U.S.
companies such as Comcast Corp and advocacy groups
such as the international nonprofit Internet Society to build
solidarity.
"This is one of those circumstances where I think it's fair
to say there's absolute unanimity. I don't believe you'd find
any dissent at all to the view that we would like to keep the
Internet free of inter-governmental controls," said a State
Department official, who was not authorized to speak
on-the-record about the discussions.
The Internet is currently policed loosely, with technical
bodies such as the Internet Engineering Task Force, the Internet
Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers and the World Wide
Web Consortium largely dictating its infrastructure and
management. The United States holds significant sway with those
bodies.
When the delegations gather in Dubai, they will renegotiate
a UN treaty last revisited in 1988 and debate whether to
consolidate control over the Internet with the UN's
International Telecommunications Union (ITU).
The ITU is used to set communications standards, such as
deciding when technologies can be labeled 4G and approving a
standard for a universal telephone charger.
For many countries, it seems a natural progression for the
ITU, formerly the International Telegraph Union in the 1800s, to
morph into the International Internet Union in the 21st century.
But for countries such as the United States the move is seen as
dangerous.
The United States fears that authoritarian regimes will
campaign for their initiatives by promising to back proposals
from developing countries that would like to see tariffs on
content-heavy Internet companies such as Google Inc and
Facebook Inc.
"The votes of governments would be traded for considerations
that have nothing to do with the Internet. That political horse
trading is the hallmark of inter-governmental bodies," said
Steve DelBianco, executive director of NetChoice, a coalition
whose members include AOL Inc, eBay Inc,
Facebook, Oracle Corp, VeriSign Inc and Yahoo
Inc.
DIPLOMACY
The House panel said in a memo released on Tuesday that
there is bipartisan agreement that the United States should
stand firm in opposing any treaty provisions at the WCIT that
would give the UN substantial control of the Internet.
"Pending international proposals to regulate the Internet
could jeopardize not only its vibrancy, but also the economic
and social benefits it brings to the world," the memo said.
The hearing will include testimony from Ambassador Philip
Verveer, the deputy assistant secretary of state who will
negotiate with other nations at the WCIT and help represent the
United States in Dubai.
Vinton Cerf, regarded as one of the fathers of the Internet
and now vice president and chief Internet evangelist at Google,
and David Gross, the State Department's former ambassador for
international telecom policy and now a partner at Wiley Rein,
will also testify.
Gross, who is appearing on behalf of an industry coalition
that includes Google, Microsoft Corp and News Corp
, said in his prepared testimony that this is not the
first attempt to centralize control over the Internet, pointing
to UN talks in 2003 and 2005.
He said the United States must take a diplomatic approach
that does not unnecessarily attack the UN's telecommunications
authority, but instead concentrates on countries seeking to
impose government mandates on the Internet through the UN.
Gross called for a strong coalition between the United
States and like-minded countries.
"This has been done before and it must be done again," he
added.