* Conference to discuss rules in Dubai in December
* Natural path is "pretty good" - US envoy
* Says national defence, cyber security should be excluded
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Oct 8 The best solution to improving
oversight of the Internet may be to do nothing at all, a senior
U.S. official said on Monday while briefing reporters on a
conference in December that could decide to consolidate control
within a U.N. body.
The International Telecommunication Union, the U.N. body
convening the conference, has said there is broad consensus that
the treaty governing the way international voice, data and video
traffic is handled needs to be updated after 24 years.
With the rapid spread of the Internet around the world, the
178 signatories have decided to look into ways of increasing
collaboration, using telecoms to drive economic development, and
making the rules more relevant and responsive to the
fast-evolving industry.
However, doing nothing "would not be a terrible outcome at
all", said U.S. Ambassador Terry Kramer, who will head the U.S.
delegation at the World Conference on International
Telecommunications, which will be held in Dubai.
"The natural path we're on is pretty good," he told
reporters in Geneva.
"Does that mean there aren't things that could improve?
Absolutely there are things that could improve. But the best
thing to do, if you could pick two options, one is to get
prescriptive and get into a lot of things versus leaving things
open, we're much better by leaving things open."
He rejected suggestions that the United States was taking a
negative approach to meeting, which will renegotiate a treaty
last revisited in 1988, and said other countries' ideas about
putting rules in place to force the Internet to develop were the
more negative proposals.
The treaty comprises international telecommunications
regulations (ITRs) that set out principles for ensuring that
networks can connect with each other smoothly.
Kramer said any work done at the conference should
ultimately benefit citizens, consumers and society at large.
"We need to avoid suffocating the Internet space through
well-meaning but overly prescriptive proposals that would seek
to control content or seek to mandate routing and payment
practices. That would send the Internet back to a circuit switch
era that is actually passing in history," he said.
He said cyber security, cyber crime and national defence
issues should be excluded from the regulations, since these were
better handled elsewhere.
He declined to say if the United States was simply trying to
preserve its freedom to conduct its cyber foreign policy how it
chooses.
"If people have a concern with what the U.S. does, they
certainly can raise those issues and there are international
environments where those things get discussed. Our message is in
the ITRs, that is not the right place to bring those up," he
said.