By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Dec 15 IBM will make Munich
the global headquarters for its push to build out the industrial
Internet, capitalizing on a critical mass of automotive,
electronics, healthcare, insurance and manufacturing companies
centred in southern Germany.
IBM said on Tuesday that it will employ 1,000 staff to work
with customers on industrial Internet projects in the Bavarian
capital and is opening up eight satellite centres worldwide to
help clients create smarter network-connected services.
The move comes amid press reports that the U.S.-based firm
may cut around 18 percent of its German workforce over the next
two years.
Munich is home to Europe's largest manufacturing company,
Siemens, as well as carmaker BMW and truck
firm MAN SE. Insurers Allianz and Munich Re
< MUVGn.DE> have their headquarters in the city.
IBM said it is working with Siemens Building Technologies
and auto parts supplier Continental AG, among other
major firms.
The additional offices will be in Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul,
as well as three U.S. cities, Sao Paulo in Brazil,
and Boeblingen, a second city in Germany located near Stuttgart,
a hub of the country's car industry.
IBM said it aims to help businesses figure out how to make
use of the dizzying amount of data that will be generated by
network-connected devices, sensors and systems known as the
Internet of Things (IoT).
Increasingly, everything from cars to health monitors to
industrial parts are becoming Internet-connected. Market
research firm Gartner Inc. forecasts there will be 6.4 billion
connected devices in use next year, up 30 percent from 2015, and
the market will mushroom to 20.8 billion devices by 2020.
In all, 2,000 data scientists, developers, researchers,
designers, consultants and salespeople will work in the
company's IoT business on six continents.
IBM, which specialises in software and services, said
opening the Munich IoT office marked its biggest expansion in
Europe in two decades. However, the decision comes amid dramatic
shifts in its business.
IBM is considering laying off up to 3,000 employees in
Germany over the next two years, business magazine Wirschafts
Woche reported last month. IBM has declined to confirm or deny
the report, saying that it does not comment on speculation.
The world's largest technology services company has been
divesting low-margin hardware businesses, but has so far failed
to make up the shortfall in more lucrative areas such as cloud
and mobile computing and data analytics and security software.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard, editing by Louise Heavens)