By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Aug 20 Online video personalities
are joining together to advocate for equal treatment of Internet
traffic, aiming to stop the U.S. government from allowing what
they worry will be fast and slow lanes for delivering content.
The video creators are signing an online petition that will
be submitted to the Federal Communications Commission, which is
now considering new "net neutrality" rules governing how
broadband providers route Internet traffic. Some stars have
posted videos about the issue to rally their legions of fans.
Internet campaigns have impacted policy issues in the past.
In 2012, a massive online mobilization of Internet users and
major websites helped sink anti-piracy legislation.
Organizers hope the new effort, which they are starting to
publicize on Wednesday, will raise the visibility of online
video creators and the scope of their industry with regulators.
The top stars have built careers by posting videos on Google
Inc's YouTube and other platforms. While many aren't
mainstream celebrities, they reach millions of fans daily.
As of Wednesday, dozens of online personalities had joined
the effort on www.videocreatorsfornetneutrality.org. Those
creators represent more than 10,000 videos that have been viewed
5.2 billion times, according to the website.
"This is a huge community, and they will be massively
impacted by this," said Michael Weinberg, a vice president at
consumer group Public Knowledge, one of the organizers behind
the petition.
Another organizer is The Harry Potter Alliance, a group of
fans who advocate for social change.
The FCC's proposal, while prohibiting Internet providers from
blocking content, suggests allowing some "commercially
reasonable" deals where content companies such as Netflix
or Amazon.com could pay broadband providers
such as Comcast Corp or Verizon Communications
to ensure smooth and fast delivery of their web traffic.
Critics, which include Netflix, worry that such rules could
result in "slow lanes" for content from sources that do not pay.
Video creators are concerned that such rules would limit the
ability of independent producers to reach audiences.
The petitioners are asking the FCC to consider classifying
Internet service as a public utility, a step advocates say would
give the agency more power to stop potential net neutrality
violators.
Among the advocates are YouTube stars Hank Green and his
brother John Green, a novelist who wrote the book that was the
basis for the hit movie "The Fault in Our Stars."
In a video posted on their vlogbrothers YouTube channel, Hank
Green stages a debate between himself as an Internet user, and
himself as a representative of an Internet service provider. The
video has been viewed more than 512,000 times.
Hank Green said he decided to speak out because "the
Internet, and particularly the flat and neutral Internet, was
the most significant driver of new economic growth of the last
20 years," and he doesn't want new rules to interfere with that.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)