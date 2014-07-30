(Corrects in paragraph 9 to show all users affected by the
OkCupid experiment were notified after the test)
By Casey Sullivan
July 29 OkCupid's disclosure that the popular
dating website intentionally misled couples about their
suitability could open it up to a U.S. Federal Trade Commission
inquiry, according to lawyers and experts in consumer-protection
law.
On Monday, President Christian Rudder disclosed in a blog
post that OkCupid had conducted experiments on its users,
including a test to see whether its assessment of their
matchability led to successful dating.
"To test this, we took pairs of bad matches ... and told
them they were exceptionally good for each other," Rudder wrote.
"When we tell people they are a good match, they act as if they
are. Even when they should be wrong for each other."
OkCupid's actions, at least four legal experts said, appear
to be in violation of a provision in the FTC act that prohibits
"unfair and deceptive" practices by a company that result in
misleading or harming consumers.
"When you're matching people up with individuals who are not
good matches, that would certainly be deceptive," said Jesse
Brody of law firm Manatt Phelps & Phillips.
Other legal experts said it would be difficult to prove
deception.
"From a consumer-protection perspective it can be argued
that the 'experiment' was an effort to ensure and confirm the
efficacy of the service," said Robert deBrauwere of Pryor
Cashman.
Rudder said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday that more
than 1 million people had logged on to OkCupid since he wrote
about the experiment, and that the website had received fewer
than 10 complaints.
He did not respond to a question about whether anyone had
threatened to sue. The "handful" of users subjected to the
experiment were notified at its conclusion, he said. This type
of "diagnostic research" is permitted by the site's terms of
service, Rudder added.
OkCupid's privacy policy says, among other things, "We may
use information that we collect about you to perform research
and analysis about your use of, or interest in, our products,
services, or content ..."
William McGeveran, a law professor at University of
Minnesota Law School, said giving wrong information to customers
could have legal ramifications. "The FTC has been more
aggressively (seeking enforcement) over information handling."
An FTC spokeswoman, Mary Engle, declined to discuss whether
the agency was investigating OkCupid, a free website with some
paid premium services. The service is owned by IAC/InterActive
Corp.
Engle said that when the FTC considered which cases to
investigate, it looked at whether there was harm in the
deception. The agency was most likely to probe practices that
caused economic or health injuries.
"If it's completely free, it's not clear what the consumer
injury would be," Engle said.
(Reporting by Casey Sullivan in New York; Additional reporting
by Diane Bartz in Washington DC; Editing by Ted Botha and
Prudence Crowther)