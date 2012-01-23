AUCKLAND Jan 23 Two men sought worldwide
in connection with a U.S.-led crackdown on the online
file-sharing website Megaupload have been arrested, a New
Zealand government lawyer told a court on Monday.
U.S. authorities had issued international warrants for Sven
Echternach, 39, a German, and Andrus Nomm, 32, of Estonia for
their involvement in alleged internet piracy and money
laundering.
The two had been arrested in Europe, New Zealand government
lawyer Anne Toohey told a court hearing on an application for
bail by Megaupload's founder Kim Dotcom, also known as Kim
Schmitz.
Toohey said Echternach had travelled to Germany from the
Philippines, but cannot be extradited because German law does
not permit extradition of its own citizens. Nomm had been
detained in the Netherlands.
A Slovakian national, Julius Bencko, is still being sought
in connection with what U.S. authorities have called the Mega
Conspiracy.
Dotcom, 38, and three others, were arrested in New Zealand
on Friday after police raided a country estate at the request of
the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Raids took place in several other countries and the
Megaupload site has been shut down, with the business's assets
frozen.
On Monday, Dotcom's New Zealand lawyer denied Megaupload was
involved in copyright breaches, the pirating of movies and
music, and said his client should be given bail, possibly
involving electronic tagging.
Toohey said Dotcom was an "extreme flight risk" and should
be held in custody ahead of formal hearing on the United States'
extradition bid.
U.S. authorities want to extradite Dotcom on charges he
masterminded a scheme that made more than $175 million in a few
short years by copying and distributing music, movies and other
copyrighted content without authorisation. Megaupload's lawyer
has said the company simply offered online storage.