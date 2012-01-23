GE wins U.S. antitrust approval for Baker Hughes purchase
WASHINGTON, June 12 General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval to merge its oil and gas business with Baker Hughes Inc, the Justice Department said on Monday.
AUCKLAND Jan 23 A New Zealand judge reserved his decision on Monday on whether to grant bail to the founder of online file-sharing website Megaupload ahead of an extradition hearing on charges of internet piracy and money laundering.
Kim Dotcom, a German national, also known as Kim Schmitz, was ordered to be held in custody until the judge issues a written decision, no later than Wednesday.
"Given the breadth of issues covered in this bail application and the seriousness of the issues, I am going to reserve my decision," said Judge David McNaughton.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.