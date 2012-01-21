* Main suspect barricaded himself in safe room of mansion
* Police overcome electronic locks, cut way in
* Firearms, computers, goods seized
By Mantik Kusjanto
WELLINGTON, Jan 21 New Zealand police
broke through electronic locks and cut their way into a mansion
safe room to arrest the alleged kingpin of an international
Internet copyright theft case and seize millions of dollars
worth of cars, artwork and other goods.
German national Kim Dotcom, also known as Kim Schmitz, was
one of four men arrested on Friday in an investigation of the
Megaupload.com website led by the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation.
The group was accused of engaging in a scheme that took more
than $500 million away from copyright holders and generated over
$175 million in proceeds from subscriptions and advertising.
A police official said on Saturday that dozens of officers,
backed by helicopters, forced their way into the mansion,
nestled in lush farmland, after Dotcom refused them entry.
"Despite our staff clearly identifying themselves, Mr Dotcom
retreated into the house and activated a number of
electronic-locking mechanisms," said Detective Inspector Grant
Wormald from the Organised & Financial Crime Agency New Zealand.
Officers broke the locks and Dotcom barricaded himself into
a safe room which officers had to cut their way into, he said.
"Once they gained entry into this room, they found Mr Dotcom
near a firearm which had the appearance of a shortened shotgun,"
he said. "It was definitely not as simple as knocking at the
front door."
PINK CADILLAC
Two firearms were seized and a 55-year-old New Zealand man
had been charged with illegal possession of a pistol. Computers
and documents were also retrieved and more than NZ$10 million
($8 million) was seized from financial institutions.
Television footage showed vehicles, including a pink
Cadillac and a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, being removed
from the property north of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city.
The arrests were made as the debate over online piracy
reaches fever pitch in Washington where Congress is trying to
craft tougher legislation.
Lawmakers stopped anti-piracy legislation on Friday,
postponing a critical vote in a victory for Internet companies
that staged a mass online protest against the fast-moving bills.
The movie and music industries want Congress to crack down
on Internet piracy and content theft, but major Internet
companies like Google and Facebook have complained that
current drafts of the legislation would lead to censorship.
"Our focus now is on completing all the documentation
required by crown law ahead of the next court appearance on
Monday," Wormald said of the Auckland arrests.
"The team of four FBI staff will also remain working with us
for the next few days."
Kim, who turns 38 on Saturday, and the other men made a
brief court appearance on Friday will appear again on Monday.
They face extradition and a trial in the United States.
On Friday, in a show of support, hackers attacked and
temporarily disabled a number of government and entertainment
company websites, including the U.S. Justice Department's
website.
U.S. Justice Department officials have said that the
estimate of $500 million in economic harm to copyright holders
cited in a U.S. indictment was at the low end and could be
significantly more.
The allegations included copyright infringement as well as
conspiracy to commit copyright infringement, conspiracy to
commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.
Two of the offences carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.
The companies charged, Megaupload Ltd and Vestor Ltd, were
both registered in Hong Kong and owned either in large part or
solely by Dotcom.
Megaupload has boasted of having more than 150 million
registered users and 50 million daily visitors, according to the
indictment. At one point, it was estimated to be the 13th most
frequently visited website on the Internet.
Users could upload material to the company's sites which
then would create a link that could be distributed. The sites,
which included video, music and pornography, did not provide
search capabilities but rather relied on others to publish the
links, the U.S. indictment said.