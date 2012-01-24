By Michael Perry
| COATESVILLE, New Zealand
COATESVILLE, New Zealand, Jan 24 (Reuters) -
Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom's online profile was
larger-than-life, with fast women, faster cars and chartered
planes, yet he lived like a virtual recluse in a sprawling,
manicured estate on the outskirts of New Zealand's biggest city,
Auckland.
Dotcom, also known as Kim Schmitz, faces extradition to the
United States over charges of masterminding a scheme that made
more than $175 million by infringing copyrighted content without
authorisation on his online file-sharing website.
The German national, who denies the charges, is currently in
custody in a jail cell, and a New Zealand judge is due to decide
by Wednesday whether he will get bail.
Neighbours in this nouveau riche community of hobby farms,
vineyards and equestrian clubs sometimes saw Dotcom on the
winding roads in one of his luxury cars, but no one Reuters
spoke to had actually met the multi-millionaire, former hacker.
"We see him driving around, but he keeps to himself and
we're quite close neighbours. I've seen him driving around with
his 'GUILTY' number plate," said Libbi Darroch, as she groomed
her 7-year-old showjumper Muffy at the Coatesville Pony Club.
Living just over the hill from Dotcom's rented 30-acre
property, the Darrochs drive past the estate's back entrance,
guarded by a security outhouse and surveillance cameras, to
reach the shops or take their daughter to school.
"I've never seen him walking or anything. I think he does
all his business in his mansion. All I thought was he had a
funny number plate. People knew he was incredibly wealthy
because of the huge rent he was paying," said Darroch.
Dotcom, 38, rents what is reportedly New Zealand's most
expensive house, built by the founders of Chrisco Christmas
hamper fame and worth an estimated NZ$30 million, with a monthly
rental put at NZ$30,000-NZ$40,000.
At the nearby Coatseville general store, garage, cafe and
gift shop, everyone told the same story - no one has actually
met Dotcom, who reportedly stands two metres (six ft six inches)
tall and weighs more than 130 kg (285 lbs).
Nor has anyone met his wife, who is heavily pregnant with
twins, or his three children or know where they go to school.
CHAMPAGNE LIFESTYLE ONLINE
Since taking up residence here in 2010, Dotcom has ordered
some NZ$4 million ($3.2 million) of renovations to the mansion,
including a heated lap pool with underwater speakers, imported
spring water and a NZ$15,000 custom ladder, according to media.
But any work on the estate, which looks like a world-class
golf course with clipped lawns and staff moving about in golf
carts, is organised by someone in his entourage, say locals.
Adding to the reclusive image, Dotcom claims to have become
the world's top player of the video game "Call of Duty: Modern
Warfare 3" after racking up 702 hours of gaming in just months.
On New Year's Eve, Dotcom uploaded a video of his
achievements on YouTube, looking at the camera and punching the
air. The time lapse video shows Dotcom sitting in a chair
playing the game on his computer as the sun goes up and down. ()
Dotcom spent NZ$500,000 for a 2010 New Year's Eve fireworks
display over Auckland, but few city officials have publicly
admitted meeting him. Former Auckland mayor John Banks said he
met him after his fireworks donation, but added he hardly knew
the multi-millionaire.
"He has been very generous to many charities and good causes
as I understand it, and he was very generous to Auckland City
when he volunteered to fund the fireworks display and did,"
Banks told local media on Tuesday.
Banks said he had dined at Dotcom's estate once. "I'm a car
enthusiast and he had a nice collection of cars. I got to speak
to him for a few minutes," he said.
LOCAL SYMPATHY
This all contrasts with Dotcom's online image, with one
video showing him surrounded by topless women and men spraying
champagne on board a superyacht during a "crazy weekend" in
Monaco that cost a reported $10 million.
"Fast cars, hot girls, superyachts and amazing parties.
Decadence rules," said the commentary accompanying the so-called
fun documentary, which Dotcom dedicated to "all my fans".
Dotcom was arrested on Friday in a high-octane raid by New
Zealand police, backed by helicopters, on his home in
Coatesville, during which the former hacker was found holed up
in a safe room.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation estimates Dotcom
personally made around $115,000 a day during 2010 from his
empire. The list of assets seized when he was arrested, included
nearly 20 luxury cars, one of them a pink Cadillac, works of
art, and NZ$10 million invested in local finance companies.
Megaupload's lawyer has said the company simply offered
online storage and has sought Dotcom's release on bail, but
prosecutors say he is an extreme flight risk as he holds German
and Finnish passports and probably has access to secret funds.
Despite having no contact with Dotcom, many people in this
sleepy village were sympathetic, believing he has been treated
harshly for someone not charged with a violent crime.
"He's innocent until proven guilty," said one woman at the
Fernleigh Cafe. Another local protested that the police raid on
Dotcom's house was heavy handed, with police rappelling down
from a helicopter and busting down his bedroom door.
Jeff Ifrah, a U.S.-based white collar defence lawyer, wrote
in a blog that the U.S. government had raised the stakes by
treating the Megaupload case as though it was dealing with
organised crime and ignoring that other online file-sharing
sites had successfully defended themselves.
"These actions, more suitable to the type of steps that the
government takes against an organized crime enterprise dedicated
to murder, theft and racketeering, are astonishing," he wrote.
On Tuesday, while Dotcom sat for a fifth day in a prison
cell, there was little activity at his estate, bar the security
guards moving about quietly in golf carts.
A Finnish flag flew above his mansion, while two statues of
giraffes stood high on a hill overlooking the main entrance.