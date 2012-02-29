WELLINGTON Feb 29 The founder of online
file-sharing site Megaupload.com has asked a New Zealand court
to free nearly a quarter of a million dollars in frozen assets
to pay for living expenses, including nannies and bodyguards.
Kim Dotcom remains under virtual house arrest in New Zealand
after the United States failed on Wednesday to have his bail
revoked and the alleged Internet pirate put back in jail pending
an extradition hearing.
Dotcom, a German national also known as Kim Schmitz and Kim
Tim Jim Vestor, is charged by the United States with being the
ringleader of a group which netted $175 million since 2005 by
copying and distributing music, movies and other copyrighted
content without authorisation.
Dotcom says the company merely offered online storage.
With all his funds frozen, Dotcom on Wednesday asked for
around NZ$220,000 ($184,100) to be released to cover lease costs
of a sprawling mansion outside Auckland, wages for staff, and
other living expenses such as phones and power.
The application said that Dotcom paid NZ$1 million a year to
lease the country estate, around NZ$600,000 on maintenance and
property costs. He also sought more than NZ$50,000 a month to
pay for a nanny, a tutor for an autistic child, personal
assistants, and four bodyguards.
The New Zealand High Court granted Dotcom an interim payment
of around NZ$32,000 to cover immediate living costs, as well as
the use of a car, pending a final decision on continuing
financial support.
Dotcom has three children and his wife is due to give birth
to twins late next month.
In a separate High Court case, the United States appealed
against Dotcom's bail.
The prosecution argued that Dotcom was an extreme flight
risk because he has had multiple passports, sources of funds,
access to various means of travel, and a previous history of
fleeing to avoid criminal charges.
But the court rejected the appeal, saying the electronic
bracelet Dotcom must wear, along with other restrictions on his
movements, were sufficient to allow him to remain free.
"It's great to be able to return home with my family and I'm
looking forward to fight these charges on a level playing field,
so indeed I'm very relieved today," Dotcom told reporters
outside the court.
Last week, the lower court placed Dotcom under virtual house
arrest in a small house on a corner of the country estate.
Signs at the entrance to the house tell visitors to leave
all mobile phones, smart phones and laptops at the gate, as
Dotcom is forbidden to use the Internet as a condition of bail.
Dotcom, 38, and three others, were arrested on Jan. 20 after
armed New Zealand police raided his country estate at the
request of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
An extradition hearing to send all four to the United States
for trial has been set for late August.