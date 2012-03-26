* FTC releases final report with privacy recommendations
* Calls for voluntary online Do Not Track system
* Asks Congress to pass general privacy legislation
* Privacy advocates say FTC report is weak
* White House has called for privacy bill of rights
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. regulators are
pressuring Internet companies to put in place by the end of the
year a "Do Not Track" system that would give consumers more
control over their personal data online, in a report released on
Monday that privacy advocates dismissed as too soft.
The Federal Trade Commission's long-awaited 57-page final
report on privacy recommendations relies heavily on industry
voluntarily adopting best practices.
It also called on Congress to pass broad privacy legislation
that would allow consumers to see how their online data is
collected, used and sold, and give consumers the ability to stop
such practices.
The report is in response to growing consumer concern about
how Internet giants such as Google, Facebook and
Twitter collect and trade in vast amounts of detailed
information about their users' online activities and real-life
identities.
The lack of force in the FTC's report is due in part to
limits on the agency's powers.
The FTC has a very limited ability to write rules, and is
instead leaning on Internet companies to adopt tougher internal
privacy policies. The FTC does have the power to punish
companies that violate their own policies or otherwise engage in
deceptive practices.
The FTC is also raising the specter of legislation, but that
is a largely hollow threat, at least in the short-term, due to
the gridlock gripping a divided U.S. Congress.
In one of its top "action items," the FTC urged Internet
companies to follow through on pledges to implement a Do Not
Track system that would let consumers click a button on their
Internet browsers to ensure their data is not being collected.
"We are confident that consumers will have an easy to use
and effective Do Not Track option by the end of the year because
companies are moving forward expeditiously to make it happen and
because lawmakers will want to enact legislation if they don't,"
said FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz.
The Digital Advertising Alliance, a self-regulatory body
representing media and marketing trade associations, announced
last month that its members would honor Do Not Track requests.
Some privacy advocates were disappointed in the FTC's
report, which was two years in the making.
"'Do not track' is like vapor policy. There's nothing there
in terms of actual protections for users," said Marc Rotenberg,
executive director of the Electronic Privacy Information Center.
Privacy advocates said the industry-backed commitment to Do
Not Track was of limited scope and consumers should avoid
thinking their Internet activity would be totally shielded.
The Worldwide Web Consortium standards group is developing a
safeguard that would allow consumers to completely cut off
collection of their personal information. The FTC said it would
work will all stakeholders to implement Do Not Track.
Consumer groups were disappointed by the FTC's reliance on
self-regulation in the report.
"The commission's overall support for industry
self-regulation is disappointing, and reveals a FTC still too
often constrained from effectively protecting the public," said
Jeff Chester, executive director of the Center for Digital
Democracy.
STRIKING A BALANCE
The FTC's push for self-regulation comes after years of
failing to get Congress to pass broad privacy legislation.
Privacy laws have been narrowly tailored toward protecting
children, or categories of sensitive data such as credit reports
and health records. Policy experts see little chance of a
comprehensive privacy bill passing this year.
Legislation that would curtail Internet companies' ability
to collect and cash in on users' data would be a severe blow to
a billion-dollar industry.
Data collection on the Internet allows advertisers to target
users in a demographic who are more likely to buy their product.
These ads often subsidize Web content.
Internet giants have already gotten into trouble for various
abuses, including secretly tracking users' locations, selling
consumers' data to advertisers without their knowledge and other
blunders.
Both Google, the world's No. 1 search engine, and Facebook,
the No. 1 social networking site, reached settlements with the
FTC last year because of privacy problems which resulted in the
companies being subject to privacy audits for 20 years.
But industry argues that intrusive government scrutiny will
harm Internet companies that are important drivers of economic
growth.
"The FTC's recommendations would create economic burdens
that could stifle the efficiency and innovation that consumers
also want from the Internet. The report does not strike the
right balance," said Daniel Castro, senior analyst at the
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.
The White House was sensitive to this argument when it
announced its own position on Internet privacy last month.
President Barack Obama, who is fighting for re-election in
November, said companies should give consumers a "privacy bill
of rights" that includes basic protections. He was careful to
note that his plan will foster growth in the "digital economy".
Joseph Turow, a mass media expert at the University of
Pennsylvania, said the FTC was in a difficult position because
of the administration's desire to be seen as friendly to
business.
"There's an essential tension going on in not wanting to be
known as anti-business but at the same time wanting to show that
they care about privacy," he said.
A Google representative said the company looks forward to
working with the FTC. Erin Egan, Facebook's chief privacy
officer-policy, said the company intends to participate in
future meetings to develop enforceable codes of conduct. Twitter
declined to comment.
ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF PRIVACY
The FTC's report also targeted online data brokers who buy,
compile, and sell personal information about consumers. It said
there should be legislation that would provide consumers with
access to information held by data brokers.
Further, the FTC said data brokers should explore a
centralized website where consumers could get information about
their practices and their options for controlling data use.
Joel Reidenberg, an Internet privacy expert who teaches at
Fordham University School of Law, said that the FTC report was
significant even though the FTC's power to issue regulations on
privacy is limited.
"The large companies are looking for guidance to be on the
right side of privacy. And to the extent that the FTC is
providing indications of what best practices should be in the
privacy world, that will be of assistance to large companies,"
he said.