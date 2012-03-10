By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, March 10 Emboldened by their
victory in quashing online piracy legislation, U.S. Internet
companies are gearing up for a battle over whether consumers
should be able to restrict efforts to gather personal data.
Google Inc, Facebook, Apple Inc and other
tech companies have lobbied against congressional and federal
agency proposals that would let Internet users press "do not
track" buttons on their browsers to block targeted advertising.
Consumers could also edit personal information that has been
stored about them.
With the privacy issue, the multibillion-dollar
Internet industry faces a challenge larger than potentially
harmful legislation or regulations that could limit their
advertising and corporate growth. Their efforts to self-regulate
continue to suffer setbacks amidst accusations of privacy
violations and last year's Federal Trade Commission findings
that Facebook and Google engaged in deceptive privacy practices.
The FTC is expected to issue new privacy
recommendations in the coming days, and companies are
watching several legislative proposals on Capitol Hill.
Privacy advocates are pushing to give consumers
greater control over data collection. The companies must
convince consumers that they benefit by allowing personal data
to be collected and shared.
Their pitch - in efforts like Google's current
"Good to Know" advertising campaign - argues that data
collection lets companies offer faster, smarter products, like
better search results and customized mapping.
Internet companies successfully fought legislation
to limit Internet piracy. Medley Global Advisors analyst Jeffrey
Silva said Web companies may feel confident that they can tackle
other government intervention.
"I think the lesson they've learned is if they don't like a
certain bill, they can organize and create a lot of static and
pushback," Silva said.
A MULTIBILLION-DOLLAR BUSINESS
Internet data collection allows advertisers to target users
in a demographic who are more likely to buy their product. These
ads often subsidize Web content.
Google, for example, has come under fire for a new policy
that took effect March 1 that treats information from most of
its products, including Gmail, YouTube and Google+, as a single
trove of data for advertisers.
Google contends the change will benefit customers. The
company would be able to spot a signed-on user looking for
recipes and seamlessly direct them to YouTube cooking videos.
"When we talk about how the Internet will improve and grow
for consumers, that's coming from online behavioral
advertising," said Daniel Castro, senior analyst at the
Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.
Strict privacy rules could lead to substantial cuts in
online advertising dollars and an even larger hit to growth over
the next five to 10 years, Castro said.
A 2010 study by University of Toronto professor Avi Goldfarb
and MIT professor Catherine Tucker revealed a 65 percent
decrease in ad effectiveness after European countries
implemented data collection rules for targeted advertising.
Around 96 percent of Google's $37.9 billion revenue comes
from advertising, financial statements showed.
Filings ahead of Facebook's much-discussed initial public
offering revealed 85 percent of its $3.71 billion in revenue
last year came from advertising.
Nearly two-thirds of Apple's fiscal year 2011 net sales came
from its iPhone, iPad and related products and services that
rely on tracking a user's exact location.
New government data collection policies could have huge
implications. "If Google got 65 percent less revenue than it got
last year, that would be a big upset to a company like that,"
Castro said.
MULTI-PRONGED ATTACK
The industry got a break last month when the White House
released a blueprint "privacy bill of rights" giving consumers
more data control, but relying heavily on voluntary compliance
by Internet companies.
The FTC's expected recommendations are causing more anxiety.
Analysts and privacy advocates predict that the FTC report
will have more teeth, in part because FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz
recently described Google's new privacy policy as a "somewhat
brutal choice" for consumers.
The FTC report may call for strict enforcement to ensure
firms adhere to their privacy policies, according to sources
familiar with the agency's thinking.
It may also try to accelerate firms' adoption of the "do not
track" technology, which could work like the "do not call"
registry that caused telemarketing industry havoc.
Silva said the FTC recommendations come from "people that
live and breathe privacy policy and have a greater knowledge of
the law, companies' practices and an institutional knowledge of
what's happened before. They probably have a better feel for the
degree to which self-regulation works or doesn't."
As for legislation, numerous privacy bills are winding their
way through Congress.
A notable one is a bipartisan privacy framework from
Senators John Kerry and John McCain. It would require companies
to reassess their privacy practices for both personally
identifiable information and online behavioral advertising
profiles.
Critics say it could force more companies to start charging
for services like e-mail, social networks and other content
currently subsidized by advertising.
"I'm talking about American companies having rules that
control their own destiny, before Europe or other trading
partners impose their policies on all our companies," Kerry
said. "Hell, establishing minimum privacy protections in law can
help build consumer trust in the marketplace and in turn
increase economic activity."
Tech companies have argued that government regulations could
cut its revenues, reduce job growth and hurt the broader
economy.
Lawmakers are looking for the "sweet spot" between too much
regulation and none at all, Representative Mary Bono Mack,
chairman of the House Commerce subcommittee on commerce,
manufacturing and trade, said.
"Any knee-jerk reactions could have a chilling impact on
innovation and e-commerce in the United States and threaten our
economic recovery," she said.
WEB FIRMS' FOOTHOLD
Internet companies are well-positioned in Washington to push
back against regulatory proposals.
With the piracy debate, they came together to argue that
bills designed to shut down access to overseas websites
trafficking in stolen content or counterfeit goods were too
broad. They argued that they could undermine innovation and free
speech and compromise the Internet's functioning.
What followed was an unprecedented online protest that saw
Wikipedia and other sites go dark while bigger players like
Google and Facebook displayed censorship bars and arguments
against the bills on their sites.
The effort was supported with 3.9 million tweets, 2,000
people a second trying to call their elected representatives and
more than 5,000 people a minute signing petitions opposing the
legislation.
Privacy regulations are a harder sell, said privacy expert
Amy Mushahwar, an attorney with Reed Smith.
"Consumers might not be able to immediately recognize that
increased privacy obligations could lead to a lesser amount of
content on the Web, which is really what the advertising
industry is concerned about," said Mushahwar, a registered
lobbyist for the Association of National Advertisers.
Internet companies have tried to get ahead of mandatory
reforms by adopting their own policies.
The Digital Advertising Alliance rolled out new data
collection principles that take effect this year. They
explicitly prohibit collection and use of a person's Internet
surfing data for determining their eligibility for employment,
credit, insurance and medical treatment.
The industry is also using old-school lobbying tactics. It
has ramped up its political activities dramatically, spending
$1.2 billion between 1998 and 2011.
Google spent $9.68 million and Microsoft Corp $7.34
million on federal lobbying in 2011, according to lobbying
disclosure reports.
Facebook, a latecomer to Washington, has beefed up its
lobbying team, adding Joel Kaplan, former deputy chief of staff
to President George W. Bush, and Myriah Jordan, also a Bush aide
and former general counsel to Republican Senator Richard Burr.
Facebook's lobbying expenditures skyrocketed from $351,000
in 2010 to $1.35 million in 2011, reports show.
Winning lawmaker support is only part of the battle. The
sector also may benefit from the views of average people, said
Linda Woolley, executive vice president of government affairs at
the Direct Marketing Association.
Despite recent controversies over Google's privacy policies,
"you didn't hear of people cancelling their Gmail accounts."
"From where I sit, I do not see hordes of Americans running
to Capitol Hill saying we need to do something about this," she
said.