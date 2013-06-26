By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 U.S. regulators warned
leading Internet firms including Google Inc. to better
identify paid ads in search results, particularly as new
technology such as mobile services and voice-based online
services become more common.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had
sent letters to 24 Internet search companies, including giants
Google, Microsoft Corp and Yahoo Inc, updating
its guidance on advertising practices.
The FTC's update to its 2002 guidance on search advertising
practices comes as consumers are increasingly accessing the
Internet on small-screened smartphones and using specialized
apps and social media services to find information online.
"In recent years, paid search results have become less
distinguishable as advertising, and the FTC is urging the search
industry to make sure the distinction is clear," the agency
said.
The FTC, which sent the letters on Monday, has the power to
fine companies that violate its rules against deceptive
advertising.
The agency said background shading for search ads that
appear alongside natural search results was not always
sufficiently visible, particularly on mobile devices.
Text labels intended to flag search ads were not always easy
to spot, as some search engines had reduced the font size of the
text or placed a single label at the corner of a group of ads.
In the case of voice-based search for instance, the agency
said that a search engine should make an "audio disclosure that
is of an adequate volume and cadence for ordinary listeners to
hear and comprehend it."
The letters, which were also sent to several popular
"vertical" search engines that specialize in online shopping,
travel and local business, did not specifically accuse any
search engines of wrongdoing.
Google, the world's No.1 search engine, accounted for 73.8
percent of the $17.3 billion spent on search advertising in the
United States last year, according to research firm eMarketer.
Last year Google altered its specialized shopping search engine,
making it based solely on paid search listings.
Google said in a statement that clear labeling and
disclosure of paid search were important and "we've always
strived to do that as our products have evolved."
Yahoo, which had 6.6 percent share of the U.S. online search
ad market in 2012 according to eMarketer, said it was reviewing
the letter and stressed its commitment to a transparent search
experience.
Microsoft, the No.3. online search advertising company in
the United States, declined to comment.