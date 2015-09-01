FRANKFURT, Sept 1 An explosion in the number of
new Internet addresses has created a wealth of opportunities for
criminals exploiting shady domains such as .zip, .kim or .party,
according to an industry study published on Tuesday.
Attackers are constantly in search of new domains for links
to lead users to download malware, divulge personal data or spam
their friends, and a liberalisation of the Web has expanded the
number of top-level domains tenfold in the past two years.
An analysis of tens of millions of websites by enterprise
security company Blue Coat found the most dangerous top-level
domains (TLDs) were .zip, .review and .country, while the safest
new ones were .london, .tel and .church.
"Ideally, TLDs would all be run by security-conscious
operators who diligently review new domain name applications,
and reject those that don't meet a stringent set of criteria,"
Blue Coat wrote in its study.
"The reality for many of these new neighbourhoods is that
this is not happening."
ICANN, the body that manages Web identifiers, launched an
initiative to expand the number of TLDs to promote competition
and choice online. Originally, there were just six not including
country codes: .com, .edu, .gov, .mil, .net and .org.
Organisations who want to sell new TLDs have had to pay a
$185,000 fee to ICANN and demonstrate that they are capable of
running a registry.
The size of the global Web domain name sales market is hard
to determine because so many sales are private. Sought-after
domains can change hands for millions of dollars but more
obscure ones can be had for as little as 99 cents.
GoDaddy, the world's largest accredited registrar
of domain names, made sales of $1.4 billion last year and was
valued at $3 billion in an initial public offering this year.
Blue Coat was bought by Bain Capital for $2.4 billion this
year in a sign of the strength of demand for cybersecurity
technology.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)