* Rocket Internet start-up enters self-storage market,
starting in UK
* Self-storage incumbents include Safestore, Big Yellow,
Lok'n Store
* UK self-storage market turnover 355 mln pounds last year
By Eric Auchard
VIENNA, July 3 German startup backer Rocket
Internet is entering the British market for self-storage, with a
pick-up and store business that seeks to eliminate the need for
customers to rent their own locker space.
SpaceWays, as the new company is called, will launch in
London on Thursday, with plans to expand to other British cities
and around the globe in the near future, said one of the three
co-founders hired by Rocket Internet to create the service.
In effect, it is looking to transform the self-storage
market into an on-demand business more like package delivery
with an online twist.
It aims to remake the market for storing excess goods, which
typically offers rented locker space in low-rent locations,
leaving customers to pick up and deliver their goods themselves
as well as cover the cost of insuring them.
"We are bringing technology and added customer service to an
old-fashioned industry in hopes of expanding the market," Rob
Rebholz, a SpaceWays co-founder said in a phone interview from
Rocket Internet's Berlin headquarters.
The SpaceWays concept was only conceived of eight weeks ago,
in keeping with Rocket Internet's philosophy of rapid business
creation and execution.
It will provide customers with heavy-duty boxes for storing
away old clothes, odd-sized items or other personal goods plus
free pick-up for delivery to a secure storage warehouse rented
by the company outside London.
Space-constrained Londoners, from students to mobile young
professionals to growing families and small businesses, will pay
6 pounds ($10.21) a month per 80 litre-sized box.
Any number of boxes can be picked up by the company's
dedicated delivery service for a flat fee of 19 pounds, it said.
The service is available online at www.spaceways.co.uk.
EXPANSION PLANS
Britain's self-storage market currently comprises a handful
of national brands including Safestore Holdings Plc,
Big Yellow Group Plc and Lok'n Store Group Plc.
The British market had 355 million pounds in turnover last
year, according to trade group Self Storage Association UK, but
the top six brands account for less than 30 percent of the
market, with the rest run mostly by 400 independent, local
operators.
SpaceWays' offering is aimed at customers with small lots of
odds and ends rather than whole rooms or houses to pack up.
"If you store your entire household you wouldn't do that
with us," Rebholz says. However, he says SpaceWays eventually
plans to handle larger lots of goods and removal services, both
for consumers and businesses.
Its parent, Rocket Internet, run by online entrepreneur
Oliver Samwer and covering online shopping to taxis, groceries,
domestic cleaners and financial services in more than 100
countries, plans an initial public offering later this year that
could value the venture funder at between 3 billion ($4.09
billion)and 5 billion euros ($6.82 billion).
SpaceWays will take advantage of the warehousing skills of
fellow Rocket Internet company Zalando, Europe's top online
fashion retailer, and partnerships with established warehouse
and delivery firms it declines to name, Rebholz said. It will
also use Rocket Internet's centralized back-office technical
functions run from Berlin.
David Fuchs, one of the three co-founders who all met at top
German business school WHU's Otto Beisheim School of Management,
will run the business from London.
"Our vision is to be the No. 1 storage company worldwide
that provides logistics or storage services to end users,"
Rebholz said.
($1 = 0.5877 British pounds)
($1 = 0.7331 euros)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)