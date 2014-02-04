SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 Twitter Inc, whose
stock has surged 150 percent since it went public in November,
has a lot to live up to when it reports quarterly earnings for
the first time on Wednesday.
A growing number of naysayers warn that Twitter's stock is
greatly overpriced, and that even mediocre inaugural results
could deflate its soaring valuation, now several times that of
its closest social media peer, Facebook Inc.
But a clutch of earnings from the giants of the Internet
sector last week suggest the company's mobile advertising
business model is rooted in solid - and fertile - ground.
Facebook last week posted its strongest quarterly revenue
growth in two years, even though 53 percent of its advertising
revenue came from mobile users, once its Achilles heel. Facebook
shares shot up 14 percent the day after the news.
That's a stark turnaround from 2013, when a shift in
consumer behavior from PCs to mobile devices threatened to upend
established advertising businesses, and forced powerhouse
companies like Facebook to adapt to the changing times.
Facebook responded by aggressively shifting its emphasis
from displaying banner ads to injecting paid marketing messages
straight into the stream of updates shown to every user called
the newsfeed - a model originally refined by Twitter and one
ideally suited for viewing on small smartphone screens.
"Mobile continues to drive our growth," David Ebersman,
Facebook's chief financial officer, told analysts last
Wednesday. "The key driver of ad revenue growth continued to be
the strong performance of newsfeed ads on mobile and desktop."
Facebook's successful transition to mobile bodes well for
Twitter, which similarly places ads called "promoted tweets"
into users' timelines. But it highlights a tough road ahead for
companies that rely on selling ads on the periphery of websites.
Last week, Google Inc and Yahoo Inc
reported declines in ad prices during the fourth quarter, as
marketers hesitated to pay for display ads at a time they are
increasingly viewed on cramped smartphone screens rather than PC
displays.
Google offset those declines by boosting the overall volume
of its ads thanks to its massive reach. Yahoo appeared to face a
greater challenge as it grapples with how to revamp its products
for mobile audiences, analysts say.
Yahoo's stock has slid 8 percent in the week since its
earnings call.
"Any company that has not been successful transitioning to
mobile has just not been successful in this next leg of Internet
growth," said Ryan Jacob, chief executive of the Jacob Funds,
which owns shares of Google, Yahoo and Facebook.
SETTING EXPECTATIONS
Even if Twitter's business model appears firmly grounded,
questions remain over whether future expectations are outpacing
its present-day financial performance.
Twitter closed 1 percent higher at $65 a share on Monday. At
that price, the stock is at 32 times expected 2014 sales,
compared to 14 times for Facebook and 12 times for LinkedIn Corp
, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Currently, seven analysts recommend or strongly recommend
buying the stock, 13 rate it as "hold", and 11 have it as
"underperform" or "sell." That's up from seven sell-equivalents
a month ago, and five just two months ago, right after its
market debut.
Although some tech companies, including Facebook and Google,
do not offer financial outlooks, several analysts said they
hoped Twitter's management would comment on the company's
near-term potential, given the stock has divided investor
opinion.
"It'd be important to provide any kind of guidance, any kind
of framework to bring everyone in line," said Neil Doshi, an
analyst with CRT Capital "If they don't, we'll see greater
volatility in the stock."
Wall Street expects the company to announce $218 million in
revenue for the fourth quarter.
Robert Peck, an analyst with Suntrust Robinson who was among
the first Street prognosticators to slap a "buy" on Twitter
before downgrading to neutral in December, said the metric to
watch will be its user numbers.
Twitter had 232 million monthly users at the end of
September, but its current valuation is predicated on the belief
it could expand its appeal and eventually grow to a scale close
to Facebook's, which has five times more users, he said.
"The question is: 'What gets my mom to sign up for your
service?'" Peck said.
Twitter also lags in its ability to wring revenue out of
every member. It is expected to chalk up revenue of $639.42 mln
in 2013, or about $3 per user. Facebook's gets about $6 per
user.
Analysts will also be looking to hear if Twitter has made
progress in introducing a commerce platform, which would allow
it to take a cut of any transactions it facilitates.
The company has openly alluded to its e-commerce ambitions.
It hired former Ticketmaster president Nathan Hubbard as
commerce chief, and in December it introduced a multimedia tweet
format specifically designed to showcase a product.
"They have a number of potential options for monetization,"
said Doshi. "From management's perspective it boils down to,
'What are the most important things?' and to execute against
that."