By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 30 U.S. Internet connection
speeds have tripled over 3-1/2 years to keep up with consumer
demands for streaming video and downloading content but the
United States still lags many other countries.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said in a report
on Wednesday average download connection speeds had increased to
nearly 31 megabits per second (Mbps) in September 2014 from
about 10 Mbps in March 2011.
Rising Internet speeds have been driven by consumer demands
for growing amounts of bandwidth to watch movies, play video
games and download data.
The industry is ramping up efforts to boost speeds. Google
Inc is offering up to 1,000 Mbps in nine cities, while
AT&T is offering the same speed in 20 cities and plans to
add 36 metro areas next year.
Comcast Corp said last week it is testing its own
1,000 Mbps service in Philadelphia and by the end of 2016 will
offer the service in some other areas.
The FCC says video accounts for more than 60 percent of U.S.
Internet traffic, a figure that may rise to 80 percent by 2019.
Still, the United States only ranks 25 out of 39 nations in
2013, according to the FCC. It said the United States was behind
many countries including France, Canada, Germany and Japan --
but ahead of Brazil, Chile, Mexico, and Israel. The fastest was
Luxembourg with average download speeds of 47.32 Mbps.
The report said that among major providers, Cablevision
Systems Corp. led with average download speeds of 60
Mbps, followed by Verizon Communications Inc and Charter
Communications Inc each with around 50 Mbps. Cox
Communications Inc followed at 40 Mbps, while Comcast was about
35 Mbps.
In January, the FCC redefined benchmark broadband speeds to
25 Mbps for downloads, up from the 4 Mbps set in 2010.
"Advances in network technology are yielding significant
improvements in broadband speeds and quality," FCC Chairman Tom
Wheeler said in a statement. "Faster, better broadband will
unleash new innovations and new services to improve the lives of
the American people."
The report, Wheeler said, holds Internet providers
"accountable."
Among U.S. states, New Jersey had the fastest average
Internet download speeds at 57 Mbps, while Idaho had the lowest
at about 14 Mbps, just above Ohio and Arkansas.
The FCC measures Internet performance with monitoring boxes
in more than 5,000 volunteer homes. The FCC says download speeds
are now much closer to advertised than in 2011.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)