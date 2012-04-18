* Internet ad revenue up 22 pct in 2011 year over year
* Display and search revenue make up the bulk of spend
* Mobile advertising increases 149 pct
April 18 Internet advertising revenue in the
United States jumped 22 percent to $31 billion in 2011 setting a
record high.
The bulk of last year's spend went to search and display
advertising, according to a report from the Interactive
Advertising Bureau and PwC released on Wednesday.
The numbers show the growing importance of digital among
advertisers who are choosing to place more dollars on websites,
smartphones, and tablet devices to reach consumers.
In contrast, newspapers -- once popular vehicles to reach a
broad audience -- have seen a drastic and steady decline.
Advertising revenue in newspapers was $23.9 billion in 2011 down
more than 50 percent over a five-year period.
The report also found mobile advertising increased 149
percent to $1.6 billion in 2011. While mobile advertising
experienced the fastest growth of all the categories, it still
represents a tiny sliver of advertisers' total spend.
Search advertising remains the largest part of overall
spending coming in at $14.7 billion, up almost 27 percent from
the prior year.
Display advertising, which includes video, banners and big
splashy formats, rose 35 percent to $11.1 billion.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)