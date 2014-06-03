* KKR to buy Internet Brands from Hellman & Friedman, JMI
Equity
* Internet Brands CEO, management to hold minority stake in
co
* KKR is making investment through its North America XI
private equity fund
(Updates sourcing; adds details from official statement)
June 3 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
said it would buy Internet Brands Inc, which operates CarsDirect
and other websites, from private equity firms Hellman & Friedman
and JMI Equity.
A source familiar with the matter said the deal was worth
about $1.1 billion.
KKR, which owns the popular internet domain registration
firm GoDaddy.com LLC, is looking to expand Internet Brands'
services while focusing on business categories such as
automobiles, health, legal, and home and travel.
Internet Brands, which was taken private for $640 million in
2010, also operates websites such as Lawyers.com and
ApartmentRatings.com. The company also provides
automobile-related software and services to Toyota Motor Corp
, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group LLC.
The company's websites receive more than 100 million
visitors per month and most of its revenue comes from online
advertising.
"Internet Brands is at an exciting inflection point of
growth as the company transitions from a portfolio of web assets
to a vertically integrated provider of media and client software
solutions," the co-head of KKR's technology investing team,
Herald Chen, said in a statement.
KKR said it was making the investment through its North
America XI private equity fund.
The New York Times had earlier reported the deal.
KKR has no plans to break up the business, two people
familiar with the matter told the New York Times.
Internet Brands' chief executive, Bob Brisco, and its
management team will hold a minority stake and continue to run
the company, the report said. (r.reuters.com/nyv79v)
The El Segundo, California-based company has about 1,600
employees.
KKR acquired a majority stake in Norway-based accounting and
payroll software maker Visma in 2010. The company recently cut
its stake in Visma to 31.3 percent from 76 percent. (r.reuters.com/daw79v)
Shares of KKR closed at $22.90 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Jennings)