BRIEF-CHL divests activities in parapharmaceutical sector
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
Sept 23 Internet Media Services SA :
* Says its unit Entertainment Group Sp. z o.o. signs contract for providing public relations services
* Says revenue from the deal is estimated to be 125,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Said on Thursday board approved not to continue with the activities in the parapharmaceutical sector via its stake in its affiliated company FarmaCHL Srl
LONDON, April 28 WPP, the world's largest advertising agency, will cut the amount it pays its chief executive and founder Martin Sorrell to no more than 19 million pounds ($24.6 million) after an investor backlash sparked by previous record payouts.