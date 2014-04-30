Homebuilder PulteGroup's profit rises 9.9 pct
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
DUBAI, April 30 International Petroleum Investment Co, an investment fund owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 23.4 percent increase in 2013 net profit on Wednesday.
IPIC, which focuses on investments in the energy and related sector, made 7.9 billion dirhams ($2.15 billion) in 2013, according to a statement, up from 6.4 billion dirhams in the previous year.
Its total assets grew to 251.2 billion dirhams at the end of 2013, up from 239.3 billion dirhams on December 31, 2012.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
LAGOS, April 25 The Nigerian naira was quoted 18.3 percent weaker for portfolio investors on Tuesday compared with the interbank rate, a day after the central bank said it would allow investors to trade the currency at market determined rates.