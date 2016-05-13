(Adds company response, background; compares results with
estimates)
May 13 InterOil Corp founder and former
Chief Executive Phil Mulacek and another shareholder nominated
Mulacek and four others to the oil and gas producer's board.
InterOil, which reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly
loss on Friday, said it was reviewing the nominations.
Mulacek and some other shareholders, who collectively own
about 7.6 percent of InterOil, said in a statement that "the
incumbent board has presided over a massive destruction of
shareholder value."
Up to Thursday's close, the Papua New Guinea-focused
company's shares had fallen more than 38 percent in the last 12
months.
However, InterOil said it was confident about enhancing
shareholder value by implementing its strategic plans, including
completing the appraisal of the Elk and Antelope fields to draw
liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea's biggest
undeveloped gas deposit.
"We believe that attempting to place five handpicked
nominees, including Mr. Mulacek, on the InterOil Board is yet
another step in Mulacek's pursuit of a self-serving agenda to
influence or take control of the company," InterOil said in a
statement.
Mulacek, CEO of InterOil from its inception in 1997, retired
from the post in 2013.
InterOil reported a net loss of $17 million, or 34 cents per
share, for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average
had expected a loss of 31 cents per share.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)