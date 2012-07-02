July 2 LNG-focused InterOil Corp said it
will separate the roles of chairman and chief executive and
added a former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea to its board.
The company said Rabbie Namaliu, a former Prime Minister of
Papua New Guinea, and Samuel Delcamp, an investment adviser,
joined its board.
Approval for InterOil's planned $6 billion liquefied natural
gas complex in Papua New Guinea was canceled in May.
Phil Mulacek, who is currently the CEO and Chairman, will
continue as the CEO. Gaylen Byker, currently a director, will
take over as the chairman.
InterOil shares, which have gained 36 percent in the past
three months, closed at $69.70 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.