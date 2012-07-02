July 2 LNG-focused InterOil Corp said it will separate the roles of chairman and chief executive and added a former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea to its board.

The company said Rabbie Namaliu, a former Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, and Samuel Delcamp, an investment adviser, joined its board.

Approval for InterOil's planned $6 billion liquefied natural gas complex in Papua New Guinea was canceled in May.

Phil Mulacek, who is currently the CEO and Chairman, will continue as the CEO. Gaylen Byker, currently a director, will take over as the chairman.

InterOil shares, which have gained 36 percent in the past three months, closed at $69.70 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.