July 21 ExxonMobil Corp said on Thursday
it would buy InterOil Corp for more than $2.5 billion in
stock, adding a gas field to expand exports from Papua New
Guinea and better positioning it to meet Asian demand for
liquified natural gas.
Oil majors are targeting Papua New Guinea for growth as the
quality of its gas, low costs and proximity to Asia's big LNG
consumers make it one of the most attractive places to develop
projects following a collapse in oil and gas prices.
"I think (the deal) shows that Exxon views LNG as a very
strong growth business. I believe that LNG demand over time will
grow faster than oil," said Brian Youngberg, oil analyst with
Edward Jones in Saint Louis.
Exxon sealed the deal for InterOil after Australia's Oil
Search Ltd said earlier on Thursday that it would not
pay more than the $2.2 billion it offered in May, a proposal
that was backed by French giant Total SA.
InterOil owns a 36.5 percent stake in the Elk-Antelope gas
field, which is operated by Total. The acquisition will give
Exxon interests in six licenses in Papua New Guinea covering
about four million acres.
Oil Search said it and Total agreed that letting Exxon take
over would help speed up development of the Elk-Antelope field.
Exxon said it would pay InterOil shareholders $45 per share
in stock and that it would also make an additional cash payment
based on the size of the Elk-Antelope field.
That payment is worth $7.07 per share for each trillion
cubic feet equivalent (tcfe) of certified gross resource from
the field above 6.2 tcfe and up to a maximum of 10 tcfe.
Exxon said it would evaluate processing of gas from the
Elk-Antelope field by expanding its LNG export plant in Papua
New Guinea. Oil Search also owns a stake in the LNG plant.
The plant is a 6.9 million tonne per annum integrated
project operated by Exxon. The gas is sourced from seven fields
and Elk-Antelope gas could be used to feed an expansion.
"It will be interesting to watch how Exxon pursues the
development of InterOil's gas resources. Will it be by expanding
the existing LNG plant already operating in the country, or
building a brand-new project?," said Pavel Molchanov, an energy
analyst with Raymond James.
Credit Suisse (Australia) Ltd, Morgan Stanley and UBS are
InterOil's financial advisers, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz and Goodmans provided legal advice.
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
are Exxon's legal advisers.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)