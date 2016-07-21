MELBOURNE, July 21 Australia's Oil Search Ltd on
Thursday cleared the way for ExxonMobil Corp to take
over InterOil Corp for $2.2 billion, opting not to raise
its rival offer for its partner in a rich Papua New Guinea gas
field.
ExxonMobil this week trumped an offer for InterOil from Oil
Search, which was backed by Total SA, in a move that
could lead to the U.S. and French giants tying together their
competing gas export projects in the South Pacific nation.
Oil Search said it made sense to let ExxonMobil take over
InterOil, which owns a 36.5 percent stake in the Elk-Antelope
gas field, as the U.S. giant would help speed up development of
the field, by using the gas to expand its existing PNG LNG
(liquefied natural gas) plant rather than having Total build a
new Papua LNG plant.
"For Oil Search shareholders, the successful takeover of
InterOil by ExxonMobil will deliver a major part of our original
objectives in the acquisition of InterOil and our agreement with
Total SA, without shareholder dilution and any acquisition
risk," Oil Search Managing Director Peter Botten said in a
statement, as expected.
The oil giants are targeting Papua New Guinea for growth as
the quality of its gas, low costs and proximity to Asia's big
liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumers make it one of the few
places where expansions are affordable at a time when oil and
LNG prices have collapsed.
