MELBOURNE, July 20 Total SA is
unlikely to take on ExxonMobil in a bidding war for
explorer InterOil Corp, the French giant's partner in a
rich gas field in Papua New Guinea, analysts said on Wednesday.
ExxonMobil this week trumped an offer from Oil Search, which
was backed by Total. Oil Search is due to declare on Thursday
whether or not it will match ExxonMobil's $2.2 billion bid.
ExxonMobil and Total both want to simplify the ownership of
the Elk-Antelope gas field by taking out InterOil's 36.5 percent
stake. This would clear the way for the majors to tie together
their rival gas export projects, PNG LNG and Papua LNG.
Analysts said it made more sense for Total to let ExxonMobil
take over InterOil. Using Elk-Antelope to feed an expansion of
ExxonMobil's existing PNG LNG plant could generate double the
return compared to building Total's proposed $10 billion Papua
LNG plant, they said.
"While it is possible that they go it alone, it would
certainly make more economic sense if it was to be combined,"
said Saul Kavonic, an analyst at consultant Wood Mackenzie.
The oil majors are targeting PNG for growth as the quality
of its gas, low costs and proximity to Asia's big liquefied
natural gas (LNG) consumers make it one of the world's most
attractive places for gas projects.
Total entered PNG in 2014, by buying a 40.1 percent stake in
Elk-Antelope for $401 million up front plus future payments that
could range between $594 million and $2.48 billion, based on
reserves between 7.1 trillion cubic feet and 9.9 tcf, according
to InterOil. Total will have to make those payments to
ExxonMobil if the U.S. giant succeeds in taking over InterOil.
"Total would need to believe in material upside to want to
counter-bid at this stage," Bernstein analyst Neil Beveridge
said in a note.
ExxonMobil offered $45 worth of its own shares plus $7.07
per share for each trillion cubic feet equivalent above 6.2 tcfe
up to a maximum of 10 tcf, while Oil Search offered 8.05 of its
own shares plus $6.05 per share for each tcf above 6.2 tcfe.
Oil Search said last week two experts had concluded that
Elk-Antelope most likely holds 6.43 tcf of recoverable gas, with
potential for a further 1-2 tcf of gas, yet to be certified.
Total declined to comment on the bidding battle.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)