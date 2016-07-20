PARIS, July 20 French oil and gas company Total
said on Wednesday it was analysing a competing offer
made by rival U.S oil giant ExxonMobil's for explorer
InterOil Corp, its partner in a gas field in Papua New
Guinea.
ExxonMobil this week trumped an offer from Oil Search, which
was backed by Total. Oil Search is due to declare on Thursday
whether or not it will match ExxonMobil's $2.2 billion bid.
"Total is analysing the competing offer in line with its
demonstrated policy for capital discipline on acquisitions and
investments," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)