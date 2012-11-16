PERTH Nov 16 Papua New Guinea's government is
seeking a 50 percent stake in Interoil's $6 billion
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, a spokeswoman for Prime
Minister Peter O'Neill said on Friday.
Interoil's current agreement with the Papua New Guinea
government allows the government to take up to a 20.5 percent
ownership in the company's Gulf LNG project.
The Gulf LNG development has so far struggled to find an
experienced LNG operator.
In its third quarter earnings results on Thursday, Interoil
said it was making good progress in negotiations with the Papua
New Guinea government around its proposal to develop Gulf LNG,
but did not mention any plans to increase the government's stake
in the project.
The company also said it was also making good progress on
plans for the first stage of the Gulf LNG project, a 3.8 million
tonne per year plant which it expects to come online in 2015.
U.S.-based Interoil did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.